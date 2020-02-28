|
Scharoun, Nancy Marie
Aug 4, 1936 - Feb 25, 2020
Nancy Marie Scharoun (née Ostos), age 83, of Sarasota, FL, formerly of Arlington Heights, IL, passed away at home on February 25 surrounded by loved ones. Her loving and caring partner, Tom Latham, enjoyed their 7 years of adventure and happiness together. She leaves behind a strong legacy that will be carried on by her children David (Kimberly) Scharoun, Lisa Scharoun (Keith Douglass), and Karen (Craig) Witt. Her grandchildren, Bianca, Angus, and Zachary, along with many nieces, nephews, and cousins will treasure their memories of her. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 39 years, Richard "Dick"; brothers, Eddie (Sarita) and Butch; and her parents, Efren and Marie. She will never be forgotten by those who knew her. In lieu of condolences, send joy. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Published in Herald Tribune from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2020