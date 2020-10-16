Bonarrigo, Nancy Rae

Oct 22, 1940 - Oct 9, 2020

Nancy Rae Bonarrigo died suddenly and unexpectedly on Oct. 9th, in Sarasota, Florida. She was 79. She was an exceptional mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend.

Nancy was born October 22, 1940, in Bloomington, IL to Beatrice & Harry Christensen. She was an only child.

Nancy devoted her life to helping and loving others. She loved Jesus and modeled her life after one He would have lived. No one was a stranger to Nancy. Her 4 children, 8 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren were everything to her. She doted on them endlessly. She touched many lives during her time working in the school cafeteria, pet-sitting, cleaning homes and just helping whoever needed it as often as she could.

She enjoyed cross stitching, reading daily devotionals, going to church, having a great meal with a loved one, trying new recipes and most importantly; spending time with the people she cared about.

Nancy was preceded in death by her daughter Dawn. She is survived by her children Nancy, Bobby and Mark, her grandchildren Marcus, Haley, Hannah, Sarah, Chris, Lindsey, Jacob and Jaden. Her great-grandchildren Lane, Benjamin, Gabriel, Hunter, Jack and Sarah. Toale Brothers Funeral Homes is in charge of arrangements.



