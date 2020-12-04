1/1
Nancy Stacy
1938 - 2020
Stacy, Nancy
Feb 16, 1938 - Nov 24, 2020
Nancy Jean (Niblo) Stacy left this earthly realm on Nov 24, 2020 after a long and courageous battle with Parkinson's Disease. She was born on February 16, 1938 in Des Moines, Iowa and then adopted by Raymond and Thelma Niblo, who made Sarasota their retirement home.
Nancy is survived by her loving husband Owen Nevel Stacy and her two daughters Debbie Rae and Kathryn Jean. She is also survived by 5 grandchildren, Chris, Jessica, Rebecca, Raymond and Kathryn.
A private family ceremony will be held at her home. Her family asks that in lieu of flowers, please make donations to The Michael J. Fox Parkinson's Foundation.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Herald Tribune from Dec. 4 to Dec. 6, 2020.
