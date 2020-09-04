1/1
Nancy (Nicki) Vance
Vance, Nancy (Nicki)
Nancy (Nicki) Smith Vance died Aug. 22, 2020, at the age of 87 at Cape Cod. She was born in Worcester, MA to Ann and David Smith, and attended Northfield School for Girls, Simmons College (Boston) and the Newton Wellesley School of Nursing from which she received her RN certificate. Nicki relocated to Sarasota and worked for many years as a supervising nurse of the Cardiac Care Unit at Sarasota Memorial Hospital. During her time in Sarasota, she attended Church of the Nativity Episcopal and served on the vestry and other committees. She was also a member of the order The Daughters of the King. Nicki moved to North Port in 2017.
Nicki was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Robert G. Vance. She leaves her sister, Marilyn Smith Hunt, of Alamo, CA; stepson Eric Vance and wife, Beth, and stepgrandchildren Ali and Zan of Whitman, MA; her cousin Virginia Champi (Frank); and friend and companion, Richard Orswell of Englewood, FL, and many friends.
A graveside service was held at Oak Grove Cemetery in Falmouth, MA. Memorials may be made to Church of the Nativity, 5900 N. Lockwood Ridge Rd., Sarasota, Fl 34243.

Published in Herald Tribune from Sep. 4 to Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Chapman Cole & Gleason Funeral Home - Falmouth
475 Main Street (Route 28)
Falmouth, MA 02540
(508) 540-4172
