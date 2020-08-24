Weber, Nancy
Feb 21, 1926 - Aug 18, 2020
Nancy Weber, 94, of Venice passed away on Tuesday, August 18th after a short illness. Nancy was born in Massachusetts on February 21st 1926, the daughter of Clifford and Dorothy Wye.
She grew up with her younger brother Robert in West Hartford, CT. After college, Nancy began her long career in human resources, spending decades working for Bloomingdale's department stores, and eventually rising to become the personnel director for the entire chain. A large part of her job was to help open new stores, which gave her the opportunity to live and make friends in many cities around the country. Nancy eventually moved to Chester, NJ, where she lived on a pick-your-own apple farm with a succession of Pennys (her springer spaniels) and commuted daily into NYC. On the weekends, she was a regular farmhand and enjoyed helping with the apple pickers and running a small flea market. She delighted in stopping at flea markets and garage sales wherever she traveled to look for bargains and treasures to bring home for her own flea market at the farm.
Upon Nancy's retirement in 1995, she moved to Sarasota, Florida, where her parents had lived for many years, and in 1998, she moved to Waterside Village in Venice, where she was so happy to be part of a small, caring community. Nancy enjoyed traveling to visit her many friends around the country, reading, and volunteering at the Bargain Center. She was also a prodigious collector of shark's teeth from local beaches. Nancy was a loyal and caring friend and a loving aunt who will be greatly missed.
She is survived by her nephew and his wife, David and Lois Wye of Washington DC.
Services under the care of Farley Funeral Home. Online condolences can be made at www.farleyfuneralhome.com
