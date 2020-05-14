Richetta, Nanette L.
Apr 30, 1944 - May 10, 2020
It is with great sadness that we say goodbye to our mother, Nanette "NoNo" Richetta. She fought a good fight, but in the end, surrounded by her loving family, the breast cancer won. For her, family was always first. She leaves behind her daughter, Pamela Martin (Roy); two sons, Daniel (Jennifer) Richetta and Tom (Karen) Nausbaum; 9 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; sister, Barbara (Rob) Homay; and two brothers, Robert and Chuck Homay (Nick). She will be deeply missed, by her partner, Dewain "Dewey" Crosby. She was the love of his life for 20 years. R.I.P Mom, until we meet again Memorial donations in Nanette's name may be made to the American Cancer Society, PO Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123, Tidewell Hospice, 5957 Rand Blvd, Sarasota, FL 34238, or your local SPCA.
Published in Herald Tribune from May 14 to May 17, 2020.