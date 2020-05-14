Nanette L. Richetta
1944 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Nanette's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Richetta, Nanette L.
Apr 30, 1944 - May 10, 2020
It is with great sadness that we say goodbye to our mother, Nanette "NoNo" Richetta. She fought a good fight, but in the end, surrounded by her loving family, the breast cancer won. For her, family was always first. She leaves behind her daughter, Pamela Martin (Roy); two sons, Daniel (Jennifer) Richetta and Tom (Karen) Nausbaum; 9 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; sister, Barbara (Rob) Homay; and two brothers, Robert and Chuck Homay (Nick). She will be deeply missed, by her partner, Dewain "Dewey" Crosby. She was the love of his life for 20 years. R.I.P Mom, until we meet again Memorial donations in Nanette's name may be made to the American Cancer Society, PO Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123, Tidewell Hospice, 5957 Rand Blvd, Sarasota, FL 34238, or your local SPCA.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Herald Tribune from May 14 to May 17, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved