Kates, Napoleon
May 8, 1967 - Aug 11, 2019
Napoleon Kates, 52, of St. Petersburg, Florida, formerly of Sarasota, Florida, died on Aug 11, 2019. Visitation will be held from 11:00 am to 11:30 am on August 17, 2019, at Mt. Pilgrim MB Church, 4000 5th Avenue South St. Petersburg, Florida 33711. Services will be held at 11:30 am on August 17, 2019 at Mt. Pilgrim MB Church, 4000 5th Avenue South St. Petersburg, Florida 33711. Funeral arrangements by: Apostle I Funeral Home 2403 14th Street West Bradenton, Florida 34205.
Published in Herald Tribune from Aug. 14 to Aug. 15, 2019
