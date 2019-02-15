|
|
Radford, Natalie
Mar. 30, 1955 - Feb. 13, 2019
Natalie Radford, 63, of Sarasota, Florida, died on Feb. 13, 2019. Visitation will be held from 5 PM to 9 PM on Saturday, February 16, 2019, at Robert Toale and Sons Funeral Home at Palms Memorial Park, 170 Honore Ave. Sarasota, FL 34232. Services will be held at 2 PM on Sunday, February 17, 2019 at Bayside Community Church East Sarasota Campus, 8200 Bee Ridge Rd, Sarasota FL 34241. Funeral arrangements by: Robert Toale and Sons Funeral Home at Palms Memorial Park; www.palmsmemorial.com.
Published in Herald Tribune from Feb. 15 to Feb. 16, 2019