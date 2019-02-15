Home

POWERED BY

Services
Palms - Robarts Funeral Home & Memorial Park
170 Honore Ave
Sarasota, FL 34232
(941) 371-4962
For more information about
Natalie Radford
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Palms - Robarts Funeral Home & Memorial Park
170 Honore Ave
Sarasota, FL 34232
View Map
Service
Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019
2:00 PM
Bayside Community Church East Sarasota Campus
8200 Bee Ridge Rd
Sarasota, FL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Natalie Radford
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Natalie Radford


1955 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Natalie Radford Obituary
Radford, Natalie
Mar. 30, 1955 - Feb. 13, 2019
Natalie Radford, 63, of Sarasota, Florida, died on Feb. 13, 2019. Visitation will be held from 5 PM to 9 PM on Saturday, February 16, 2019, at Robert Toale and Sons Funeral Home at Palms Memorial Park, 170 Honore Ave. Sarasota, FL 34232. Services will be held at 2 PM on Sunday, February 17, 2019 at Bayside Community Church East Sarasota Campus, 8200 Bee Ridge Rd, Sarasota FL 34241. Funeral arrangements by: Robert Toale and Sons Funeral Home at Palms Memorial Park; www.palmsmemorial.com.
Published in Herald Tribune from Feb. 15 to Feb. 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.