Brenner, Nathan

Jan 9, 1924 - Jun 14, 2020

Nathan Brenner, 96, of Elyria, Ohio, died on Jun 14, 2020. Services will be held at 2:30 PM on June 17, 2020 at Agudath Achim Cemetery. Funeral arrangements by: Laubenthal-Mercado Funeral Home Elyria, Ohio 44035.



