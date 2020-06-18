Nathan Brenner
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Nathan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Brenner, Nathan
Jan 9, 1924 - Jun 14, 2020
Nathan Brenner, 96, of Elyria, Ohio, died on Jun 14, 2020. Services will be held at 2:30 PM on June 17, 2020 at Agudath Achim Cemetery. Funeral arrangements by: Laubenthal-Mercado Funeral Home Elyria, Ohio 44035.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Herald Tribune from Jun. 18 to Jun. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Laubenthal-Mercado Funeral Home
38475 Chestnut Ridge
Elyria, OH 44035
(440) 322-4626
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved