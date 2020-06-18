Brenner, Nathan
Jan 9, 1924 - Jun 14, 2020
Our dad, Nathan Rich "Nate" Brenner, passed away the afternoon of June 14, 2020, after 96 years of an amazing life. He survived a personal tragedy as a child, losing his father Joseph Rich when Nate was only two years old; he survived the horrendous experience of war as an American combat soldier in WW II. He was talented, strong – willed; and tenacious, and was reluctant to leave this life until the end. He leaves behind his wife, Beatrice Halpern Brenner, of Elyria, OH., with whom he would have celebrated 70 years of marriage on June 17. His children are Randee Brenner Goodstadt of Asheville, NC., and Jan Brenner Young (Steve) of Sheffield Village, OH. Grandchildren D.J. Goodstadt (Andrea) of Brooklyn, NY. and Julie Goodstadt Josipovich (Nir) of Charlotte, NC.; great grandchildren Eli and Maya Josipovich and Ethan Goodstadt. His siblings also survive Vera Brenner Demby of Elyria, OH., Ray Brenner also of Elyria, and Jim Brenner of Sarasota, FL.; many cousins and extended family also mourn his loss. Nate Brenner was born in Baltimore, MD. To jewish immigrants, Anna Blecman and Joseph Rich from Vitepsk, Belorus, but he came to Ohio as a baby. After Joe's passing, Anna married Abe Brenner, who adopted Nate and gave him his beloved siblings. They all grew up at 405 Middle Ave. in downtown Elyria. A highlight of Nate's childhood was winning the Elyria Soapbox Derby in 1939, when he was 15 years old. He loved and was great at sports, and after high school he was awarded an athletic scholarship to run track, as a sprinter for Bowling Green. World War II intervened , and he spent three years in the then Army Air Force, serving in infantry at the Battle of the Bulge; he was one of the first American soldiers to cross the Rhine in April 1945; he participated in the liberation of the Buchenwald concentration camp. He served with distinction, winning the Bronze Star and Purple Heart. At the end of the war, he was released from military duty and reassigned as a musician; a thrill of a lifetime was being able to play with the Glen Miller Band in Paris. Our dad had a passionate love of music, and the big band era circa 1938-1948 was his inspiration. He played the trumpet until the last couple of years, and was in much demand as a singer as well. In a 90th birthday celebration, at a big party, he played and sang, highlighting his special number for our mom. "Embraceable You". Nate was the owner of a small business in Elyria, Great Lakes Kitchens, and was much involved with the Lorain County Homebuilders Association. Days before his passing, he was sharing with one of his nurses from Avon, the names of his associates from that community. He was a small-town boy to the end. Nate Brenner was a business graduate of Bowling Green where he was a member of Sigma Nu fraternity and a Campus King ( and dated the future movie actress Eva Marie-Saint!); a life-long member of Temple B'nai Abraham in Elyria; and the Elyria Kiwanis chapter. He also was active in the Jewish War Vets and the American Legion. He was a devoted supporter of all the Cleveland sports teams and loved watching the Indians, Browns, and Cavs. His love of fishing took him to Canada with a group of other local men every fall for many years. A great highlight of his retirement years was playing in several high-quality bands, the Strongsville Jazz band and the LCCC band, and especially one in Venice, FL composed mostly entirely of retired music teachers. Nate was the band's soloist as well as trumpeter. Graveside services were held at Agudath Achim Cemetery. Rabbi Lauren Werber officiated. In lieu of flowers, family will be grateful for contributions in Nate's memory to Temple B'nai Abraham or a charity of your choice. Contact Randee Goodstadt of Asheville, NC. For information about shiva on zoom. Arrangements were entrusted to the Laubenthal- Mercado Funeral Home of Elyria, 440-322-4626. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.laubenthalmercado.com
Published in Herald Tribune from Jun. 18 to Jun. 21, 2020.