Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Nathan Forman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nathan Forman


1926 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Nathan Forman Obituary
Forman, Nathan
Aug 24, 1926 - Jun 26, 2019
Nathan Forman, age 92, passed away on June 26, 2019, in Sarasota, FL. Nathan was born August 24, 1926 in Brooklyn, NY, was a veteran of World War II and graduated from CCNY. He worked for Jacobson's department stores for 40 years, finishing his career as Senior Vice President, General Merchandise Manager. Nathan is survived by his brother David (Alice); four sons, Jeffrey (Carol), Kevin (Anissa), Craig (Nirah) and Michael (April); and eight grandchildren, Kelly, Brett, Steven, Kaitlin, Matthew, Abigail, Shai and Kieran. He was preceded in death by his wife, Carole Lynn Forman. A memorial service will be held at 1pm on Sunday, June 30, 2019 at Temple Sinai in Sarasota, FL. Memorial donations may be made in the name of Nathan Forman to Homes For Our Troops (https://www.hfotusa.org/).
Published in Herald Tribune from June 28 to June 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.