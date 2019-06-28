|
Forman, Nathan
Aug 24, 1926 - Jun 26, 2019
Nathan Forman, age 92, passed away on June 26, 2019, in Sarasota, FL. Nathan was born August 24, 1926 in Brooklyn, NY, was a veteran of World War II and graduated from CCNY. He worked for Jacobson's department stores for 40 years, finishing his career as Senior Vice President, General Merchandise Manager. Nathan is survived by his brother David (Alice); four sons, Jeffrey (Carol), Kevin (Anissa), Craig (Nirah) and Michael (April); and eight grandchildren, Kelly, Brett, Steven, Kaitlin, Matthew, Abigail, Shai and Kieran. He was preceded in death by his wife, Carole Lynn Forman. A memorial service will be held at 1pm on Sunday, June 30, 2019 at Temple Sinai in Sarasota, FL. Memorial donations may be made in the name of Nathan Forman to Homes For Our Troops (https://www.hfotusa.org/).
Published in Herald Tribune from June 28 to June 29, 2019