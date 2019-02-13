|
|
Deveaux Jr., Nathaniel
Aug. 24, 1969 - Feb. 12, 2019
Nathaniel E. Deveaux Jr., 49, of Sarasota, FL passed away on Feb. 12, 2019. Visitaion will be held from 10:00am-11:00am on Sat., Feb. 16, 2019 at Jones Funeral Home. Graveside service will be held 1:00pm on Sat., Feb. 16, 2019 at Palms Memorial Park. Funeral arrangements by Jones Funeral Home.
He leaves to cherish his memories: father, Nathaniel Deveaux Sr.; mother, Sandra Brown; sisters, Cynthia Deveaux-Moona, Tammy Jackson, Nadine Crocker, and Jennifer Witten; brothers, Darryl WIlliams and ALbert WIlliams; step-mother, Geneva Deveaux; grandmother, Inez Austin.
Published in Herald Tribune from Feb. 13 to Feb. 14, 2019