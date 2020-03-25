|
Gainey, Nathaniel
Jan 26, 1933 - Mar 17, 2020
Nathaniel Gainey, 87, of Sarasota, FL, passed away on Mar. 17, 2020. Visitation will be held from 6:00pm-8:00pm on Fri., Mar., 27, 2020 at Jones Funeral Home. Services will be held at 11:00am on Sat., Mar., 28, 2020 at Community Bible Church. Burial will be held 10:00am on Mon., Mar. 30, 2020 at Sarasota National Cemetery.
He leaves to cherish his memories: wife, Johnnye Mae Gainey; sons, Milton Bruce Gainey, Gregory Gainey, and Kenneth Gainey; daughter, Vicky Wilson; brother, Andrew Gainey; sister, Patricia Kite; 15 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren.
Published in Herald Tribune from Mar. 25 to Mar. 27, 2020