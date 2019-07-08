|
|
Elder, Neal
Aug 20, 1952 - Jul 2, 2019
Neal Elder, 66, of Sarasota, passed away July 2, 2019. Born in Plant City, FL he moved to Bradenton in 1966 from Clearwater, FL. He was a graduate of Manatee High School and he was a Veteran of the US Air Force. He is survived by his son, Andrew Davis; his parents, John and Jo Elder and Sylvia Hutcherson; brothers, Jamie (Nancy) Clark, David (Shirley) Clark and Johnny (Linda) Elder; sisters, Pamela (Erol) Ham, Denise (Buddy) Dillingham and Mary Sue (Larry) March; 2 grandchildren and special lifelong friend, Debi Morris. There will be no local Services at this time. Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 26th Street Chapel is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be made to: www.brownandsonsfuneral.com
Published in Herald Tribune from July 8 to July 9, 2019