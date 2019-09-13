|
DePre, Nelly E.
Jul. 20, 1920 - Aug. 9, 2019
Nelly was born in Estonia on July 20, 1920. Her family fled the communist revolution and ended up in Germany just prior to World War II. She met her husband, George, in Germany where they were married before coming to the United States in 1956. They settled in Connecticut and worked for a division of CBS called Readers Digest until they retired and moved to Sarasota, Florida in 1985. She became widowed in 1989 and lived on her own in her home until just a few months before her passing.
She loved all animals and was very fond of the Big Cat Habitat Rescue Sanctuary. Nelly took care of countless wild animals and had a multigenerational following of birds that came to her house every day.
She volunteered at the Gulf Gate library and was active in her community until she had health problems.
Nelly out lived her family but she had many friends who will miss her. She is survived by, Gert, Monika, Karola, John, Linda, Ushi, Marria, Nora, Cathy, Morgan, Ruth, Vicky, Natalya, Brant, and Steve.
A special thanks to the wound clinic at Sarasota Memorial Hospital, Tidewell Hospice and Bonita and the girls from Dutch Valley restaurant.
Nelly was a beautiful woman, a loving wife, and a good neighbor, may God rest her soul.
Published in Herald Tribune from Sept. 13 to Sept. 14, 2019