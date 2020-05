Or Copy this URL to Share

Duenas, Nelly

Francisca

Jan 19, 1932 - Apr 23, 2020

In the early morning of April 23, at thirteen minutes after midnight Nelly passed peacefully surrounded by her five living children, Manuel Duenas, Felix Duenas, Louis Duenas, Nelly Duenas Harmon, and Robert Duenas. She was preceded in death by her loving husband Manuel J. Dueñas and son Freddy.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store