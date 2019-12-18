|
|
Yoder, Nelson Dee
Apr 3, 1942 - Dec 16, 2019
Nelson Dee Yoder, born on April 3rd, 1942, passed away on December 16th, 2019, at Sarasota Memorial Hospital at 77 years old. He was preceded in death by his parents, Aden and Nettie Yoder; his three sisters, and one brother.
Nelson was born in Wabash, Indiana, and moved to Sarasota in 1950. He is survived by his wife, Janice, of 21 years; his brother, Jay Yoder; his two sisters, Rhoda Weldy and Naomi Hostetler; his children, Lisa Underwood and Glenn Yoder; two step-children, Jena and Brandon Schillings; and his seven grandchildren. Nelson's remains will be taken to his favorite place, the Blue Ridge Mountains in North Carolina, at a later date.
A memorial service will be held this Saturday at 2:00pm at the Sarasota Alliance Church, 7221 Bee Ridge Rd., Sarasota, FL 34241.
Published in Herald Tribune from Dec. 18 to Dec. 20, 2019