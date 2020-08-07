Cooper, Nicholas Brady

Dec 17, 1987 - Jul 25, 2020

Nicholas (Nick) Brady Cooper, 32, of Sarasota, FL, died on July 25, 2020. Nick was a graduate of St. Stephens Episcopal School and State College of Florida, and was employed by Hampton Inn & Suites Sarasota/Lakewood Ranch. Nick is survived by his mother, Deborah Cooper, his father, Bruce Rakay, his step-mother, Susan Rakay, his step-brother, Nate Rakay and his step-sister, Caitlin Rakay, along with several aunts, uncles and cousins. Due to Covid, no services will be held at this time.



