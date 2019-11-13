|
|
Draganov, Nickolas J.
Feb. 23, 1954 - Nov. 3, 2019
On Nov.3, 2019 Nickolas J Draganov Lost his 5 year battle with Cancer.
Nick was born in Culver City California but lived in Sarasota County since 1963.
He was a Graduate of Cardinal Mooney High and also voted MVP Varsity Football in 1972, where he was an Alumni. He was a small engine repair Mechanic, dabbled in Real Estate and an Avid Fisherman. He was preceded in death by his father and mother, Daniel and Margaret Draganov, and his brother Daniel Dean Draganov. He is survived by 2 sons, Nickolas (Nico) Draganov and Michael Hendrickson & wife Elizabeth, 4 grandchildren, Andrea, Turner Blake, Michael and Linzie all of Sarasota, 3 sisters Charlotte Draganov of Wauchula, Debbie (Noah Yoder) Draganov of Ohio, and Gayle (William) Lowe of Milwaukee as well as 9 Nieces and Nephews Casie Brown, Jessica Whitmore, Noah Yoder, Deanna Draganov, Elizabeth Barnes, Jacob Yoder, Alex Brown, Jasmine Basdin, Cassandra Pierce And 6 Great nieces and nephews. Nick loved America and our great President. He was a great father, brother and loyal friend to many and will be greatly Missed. A Celebration of Life will be held at Charlotte's Webb Pub in Wauchula on Nov. 23 starting at 2pm with a meal provided. All are welcome to attend. Arrangements by All Veterans-All Families Funerals & Cremations.
Published in Herald Tribune from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2019