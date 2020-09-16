Or Copy this URL to Share

Williams, Nicole Camay

Apr 21, 1977 - Sep 11, 2020

Nicole Camay Williams, 43, of Sarasota, FL, passed away on Sep. 11, 2020. Visitation will be held from 6:00pm-8:00pm on Fri. Sep. 18, 2020 at Jones Funeral Home. Services will be held 12:30pm on Sat., Sep. 19, 2020 at Harvest Tabernacle. Burial will be held at Palms Memorial Park. Funeral arrangements by Jones Funeral Home.

Nicole leaves to cherish her memories: son, Nicholas Crawford; mother, Berma Williams; father, John Williams; brother, Lamar Williams; sister, Tangela Williams; 1 grandchild; companion, Robert Williams.



