Feldman, Noel
April 15, 1940 - October 25, 2019
Noel Feldman passed away on Friday, October 25th after a sudden decline in health and a long, valiant battle with cancer. In the days before his death, he was able to spend time with his family, dear friends, and the love of his life, his wife, Sallie. They were grateful to be able to regale him with their favorite memories, play his beloved oldies music, and surround him with love.
Noel was born in Philadelphia, PA. He attended West Philadelphia High School and then Pennsylvania State University, and later, the Fashion Institute of Technology in New York City. Noel had a brilliant mind and was a pillar of the formal wear industry: he began his career in 1961 as a pattern maker at After Six, and his talents were quickly noticed. Over the course of his storied career, he served as the president and/or CEO of many of the top companies in the industry. During his tenure, he pioneered many of the iconic tuxedo styles, including the "Avanti," the most successful tuxedo in history, for which he holds a patent. He was also responsible for licensing the first professional athlete to represent a formal wear line, Michael Jordan. He was a hard worker and continued to work as a consultant in the field until the time of his death.
He is survived by his wife, Sallie, and his children Beth Beatty (Pete), Nanci Blum (Jordan), Lisa Sloan (Caleb), and David Feldman (Heather). He adored and was so proud of his 10 grandchildren Alex, Sami, Madison, Tyler, Dylan, River, Isla, Charlotte, Evelyn, and Stanley. He was predeceased by his sister, Mona and his parents, Goldie and Harold.
There will be a private service at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the or Tidewell Hospice.
Published in Herald Tribune from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2019