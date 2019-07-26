|
Schumacher, Nora
Dec 19, 1935 - July 23, 2019
Nora Daldy Schumacher of Wayne, PA & Venice FL, age 83, passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by family on July 23, 2019. Nora was a three-letter athlete and high school valedictorian; she graduated from Cornell University with a nursing degree. She was an avid tennis player, active member of her churches, and longtime leader of church peace-making committees. She is survived by her loving husband of 61 years, John Ronald Schumacher, her daughters Susan (Douglas) Barton, Geri (Robert) Cooper and Janet (Louis) Hockman and granddaughters, Elizabeth and Emily Barton. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, August 10 at 11 AM at Valley Forge Presbyterian Church in King of Prussia, PA.
Published in Herald Tribune from July 26 to July 27, 2019