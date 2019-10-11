|
|
Janis, Norbert
Mar 3, 1937 - Oct 8, 2019
Norbert "Norb" Janis, beloved husband of Jane Janis passed away October 8, 2019 in Sarasota, FL.
Born in Pittsburgh, PA., Norbert was the son of the late Joseph Matthew Janiszewski and Josephine Kuprewicz.
Norb is survived by his wife of 58 years, Jane O'Donnell Janis. Daughters Linda (Rob) Wachter, Nancy (Denny) Martin, Kate (Jasper) Verlaan, son Paul Janis and brother Jim (Margaret) Janis, in addition to 7 grandchildren, and many loving nieces, nephews and extended family. He is preceded in death by his parents, sister Dorothy Janis and brother Joseph Janis.
Norb was an accountant by trade, but a renaissance man at heart. He was a painter, a writer, a traveler and reader. He loved the New York Yankees, Ernest Hemingway, Bingo, really bad puns and Bruce Springsteen. Instead of a handshake or a fist bump, he was widely known for his "elbow bump." This beautiful, kind, generous man will be deeply missed.
Funeral services will be Saturday, October 19th at 10am at Our Lady of the Angels Catholic Church in Lakewood Ranch.
Published in Herald Tribune from Oct. 11 to Oct. 13, 2019