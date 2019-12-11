|
|
Elley, Norma Grace
Dec. 13, 1920 - Dec. 7, 2019
Norma Grace Elley (James), age 98, born December 13, 1920, in Mankato, Minnesota. Preceded in death by her parents, Juliet and Norman James, her brother, Howard James, and husbands Fred Elley and John Hobart. She is survived by two stepsons, Scott Elley and Perry Hobart, and loving nieces and nephews, Vada Rudolph (Fred), Michael James (Joann), Merilee Vados and Julie Anne James, as well as five great nieces and nephews and two great-great nieces. Norma was a member of the Palm Aire Country Club for over 34 years. She continued to play golf until the age of 90. She loved playing golf and was proud to tell of her three holes-in-one, one at The Meadows and two at Palm Aire, although she always said "It's just luck, you know." She was a caring, considerate and charming person who will be sadly missed. Friends may send condolences to the family at www.toalebrothers.com.
Published in Herald Tribune from Dec. 11 to Dec. 12, 2019