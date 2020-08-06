1/
Norma Jean Bowers
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Norma's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bowers, Norma Jean
Apr 4, 1926 - Jul 31, 2020
Norma Jean Bowers, 94, of Sarasota, formerly of North Port, passed away July 31, 2020. She was born in Mansfield, Ohio on April 4, 1926 to Carl and Mary (Proper) Fletcher. Norma was an assigner/dispatcher for the telephone company, ultimately retiring from Verizon Telecommunications. Preceded in death by her husband Floyd G. Bowers, Jr. in 2006 and daughter Penny Bowers in 1955, Norma was also predeceased by her sister Geraldine Logan and brothers Jack Fletcher, Robert Fletcher, and William Fletcher. She is survived by her daughter Kathleen and son Dennis (Melinda), both of Sarasota, brothers Thomas (Roberta) Fletcher and Richard (JoAnn ) Fletcher, sisters Marjorie West, Judy Smith, and Susan (Gayle) Kanz, sister-in-law Jackie (William) Fletcher, grandchildren Heidi (Jason) Platt and Timothy Bowers, great grandchildren Jeffrey Platt and Richelle Platt, many nieces and nephews, extended family members Shaun, Cindy, Oliver, Josiah, and Elliott Schweitzer, and really close friends and neighbors. Norma was particularly close to her Christadelphian church family. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her. A memorial service may be planned later on. In the meantime please send condolences by visiting www.toalebrothers.com. In lieu of flowers please make memorial contributions to TideWell Hospice, Inc.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Herald Tribune from Aug. 6 to Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Toale Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory - Colonial Chapel
40 N Orange Ave
Sarasota, FL 34236
(941) 955-4171
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Toale Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory - Colonial Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved