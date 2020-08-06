Bowers, Norma Jean
Apr 4, 1926 - Jul 31, 2020
Norma Jean Bowers, 94, of Sarasota, formerly of North Port, passed away July 31, 2020. She was born in Mansfield, Ohio on April 4, 1926 to Carl and Mary (Proper) Fletcher. Norma was an assigner/dispatcher for the telephone company, ultimately retiring from Verizon Telecommunications. Preceded in death by her husband Floyd G. Bowers, Jr. in 2006 and daughter Penny Bowers in 1955, Norma was also predeceased by her sister Geraldine Logan and brothers Jack Fletcher, Robert Fletcher, and William Fletcher. She is survived by her daughter Kathleen and son Dennis (Melinda), both of Sarasota, brothers Thomas (Roberta) Fletcher and Richard (JoAnn ) Fletcher, sisters Marjorie West, Judy Smith, and Susan (Gayle) Kanz, sister-in-law Jackie (William) Fletcher, grandchildren Heidi (Jason) Platt and Timothy Bowers, great grandchildren Jeffrey Platt and Richelle Platt, many nieces and nephews, extended family members Shaun, Cindy, Oliver, Josiah, and Elliott Schweitzer, and really close friends and neighbors. Norma was particularly close to her Christadelphian church family. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her. A memorial service may be planned later on. In the meantime please send condolences by visiting www.toalebrothers.com
. In lieu of flowers please make memorial contributions to TideWell Hospice, Inc.