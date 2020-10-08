1/
Norma Jean Yoder
1945 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Norma's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Yoder, Norma Jean
May 11, 1945 - Oct 6, 2020
Norma Jean Yoder, 75, of Sarasota, FL, passed away peacefully on October 6, 2020, after a long battle with cancer. She enjoyed knitting and sewing.
She is survived by her husband of 53 years, John Yoder; 3 daughters, Rosetta Johnston (Kevin); Karen (Yoder)Stevenson; and Marilyn Yoder; grandchildren, Jay (Billy) McKee III, Miranda Gill, Hannah Stevenson, and Kara Stevenson. She is predeceased by her mother Maymie Slabach, father Roman Slabach, brother Owen Slabach, sister Edna Miller, and Sister Lydia Ann Slabach.
A private family service will be held.
Arrangements by Your Traditions Cremation and Funeral Chapel.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Herald Tribune from Oct. 8 to Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Your Traditions Cremation and Funeral Chapel
2118 Constitution Boulevard
Sarasota, FL 34231
941-921-4247
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Your Traditions Cremation and Funeral Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved