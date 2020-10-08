Yoder, Norma JeanMay 11, 1945 - Oct 6, 2020Norma Jean Yoder, 75, of Sarasota, FL, passed away peacefully on October 6, 2020, after a long battle with cancer. She enjoyed knitting and sewing.She is survived by her husband of 53 years, John Yoder; 3 daughters, Rosetta Johnston (Kevin); Karen (Yoder)Stevenson; and Marilyn Yoder; grandchildren, Jay (Billy) McKee III, Miranda Gill, Hannah Stevenson, and Kara Stevenson. She is predeceased by her mother Maymie Slabach, father Roman Slabach, brother Owen Slabach, sister Edna Miller, and Sister Lydia Ann Slabach.A private family service will be held.Arrangements by Your Traditions Cremation and Funeral Chapel.