|
|
Brown, Norma Pree
Nov 20, 1920 - Jan 10, 2020
Norma Helen Pree Brown, 99, passed away peacefully in Alexandria, VA the evening of January 10, 2020. Born in Seattle, WA to Irish copper miners, she was adopted soon after birth by Henry J and Dora May Pree, of Thorp, WA, who raised her as their own, along with their biological son, James Pree. She came to Washington, DC in 1941, where she worked as a secretary for the Dept of the Army (then the War Dept) for 35 years; she worked in the Pentagon at its opening in 1943. She married Labon Lowe Brown in 1947 and they had two sons, Phillip Pree Brown and James "Jake" Lowe Brown. She and Labon retired to Sarasota County, Florida in 1976, where she maintained her residence after Labon's death in 2001. She was preceded in death by her husband, Labon, son, James, stepchildren Patricia Brown Windlow and Malcolm Labon Brown, and granddaughter Jamie Brown Hayden. She is survived by her son, Phillip, three granddaughters (Elena Brown Richardson, Jessica Lynn Brown, and Melissa Pree Brown), and three greatgrandchildren. Because of her great love of animals, the family asks that in lieu of flowers, a donation be made in memoriam to the Friends of Homeless Animals, www.foha.org. Services and a reception will be held at Little Falls Presbyterian Church, 6025 Little Falls Rd, Arlington VA 22207 at 1 pm on Saturday, February 15, 2020.
Published in Herald Tribune from Jan. 27 to Jan. 28, 2020