Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial service
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
Sarasota National Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Norman Blum
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Norman A. Blum


1932 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Norman A. Blum Obituary
Blum, Norman A.
Dec. 29, 1932 - Sept. 23, 2019
Norman Allen Blum, 86, of Sarasota passed away on September 23, 2019. Born in Boston, he was the only child of John and Nettie (Levine) Blum. He attended Boston Latin High School but was more interested in science than classics and so transferred to and graduated from Roxbury High School. He earned a bachelors degree from Harvard University while a Navy ROTC student and upon graduation received a commission as an officer on the USS Corey. After an honorable discharge, Norman attended MIT and earned a Ph.D. in physics from Brandeis University. Early in his career he worked at Avco, MIT and NASA where he always enjoyed working with his colleagues to advance science. He retired from the Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory in Maryland in 1997, where he worked for many years. He is survived by his loving wife, Elaine (Grossman) and their three children, Scott of Sarasota and Hartford, CT, Wendy of Greater DC, and Andrew of Tampa, FL. A memorial service and interment will be at the Sarasota National Cemetery on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at 10:00AM. Toale Brothers Funeral Home is responsible for the arrangements. In lieu of flowers, the family requests you make a donation in his name to the Public Engagement program of the American Physical Society (aps.org) which will help engage people of all ages in the wonders of science and physics — both of which were Norman's lifelong passions.
Published in Herald Tribune from Sept. 27 to Sept. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Norman's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.