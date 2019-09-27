|
Blum, Norman A.
Dec. 29, 1932 - Sept. 23, 2019
Norman Allen Blum, 86, of Sarasota passed away on September 23, 2019. Born in Boston, he was the only child of John and Nettie (Levine) Blum. He attended Boston Latin High School but was more interested in science than classics and so transferred to and graduated from Roxbury High School. He earned a bachelors degree from Harvard University while a Navy ROTC student and upon graduation received a commission as an officer on the USS Corey. After an honorable discharge, Norman attended MIT and earned a Ph.D. in physics from Brandeis University. Early in his career he worked at Avco, MIT and NASA where he always enjoyed working with his colleagues to advance science. He retired from the Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory in Maryland in 1997, where he worked for many years. He is survived by his loving wife, Elaine (Grossman) and their three children, Scott of Sarasota and Hartford, CT, Wendy of Greater DC, and Andrew of Tampa, FL. A memorial service and interment will be at the Sarasota National Cemetery on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at 10:00AM. Toale Brothers Funeral Home is responsible for the arrangements. In lieu of flowers, the family requests you make a donation in his name to the Public Engagement program of the American Physical Society (aps.org) which will help engage people of all ages in the wonders of science and physics — both of which were Norman's lifelong passions.
Published in Herald Tribune from Sept. 27 to Sept. 29, 2019