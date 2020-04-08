|
|
Newland, Norman A
Aug 19, 1933 - Apr 6, 2020
Remembering Norm Newland: Born in Kalamazoo, Michigan on
August 19, 1933. Norm is survived by his wife, Joyce; son, Steven; five grandchildren and three stepsons.
Any one who knew Norman will remember how kind and thoughtful he has always been. He was a friend to everyone he met and was ready to help out if he could.
Norman had quite a life, he was the only Portage Central student I know of who achieved school letters in four different sports. He was not a big guy, but he was a Tiger.
He was the first, in Michigan, to open a Toyota Dealership.
He loved to dance and was quite accomplished at almost all kinds of steps. We loved to dance and, in the day we were at our best, "Jack the Knife" was our number one fast one. when we moved to Bent Tree country Club, we won quite a few dance contests.
He was an excellent golfer, won lots of trophies and carried a "six" handicap.
Toward the end of his life, he loved to watch the birds come and go to the island in the lake on which our home boarders. Also, he was thrilled to see the deer, fox, and raccoons and other animals pass by.
What else can I say, but that we all loved him so much and will miss his GREAT SMILE AND CRAZY JOKES.
Here's to you Sweetheart, we had 44 wonderful years, see you soon.
PS: Be nice to the Angels.
Condolences may be shared at www.wiegandbrothers.com.
Published in Herald Tribune from Apr. 8 to Apr. 9, 2020