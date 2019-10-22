Home

Norman Favreau


1939 - 2019
Favreau, Norman
July 5, 1939 - October 18, 2019
Norman V. Favreau, 80, of Sarasota, FL passed away on October 18, 2019. Norman was born in North Adams, MA on July 5, 1939, son of the late Raymond and Eva (Gamache) Favreau. He graduated from Adams Memorial High School in 1957. He served in the Army National Guard with an honorable discharge in 1964. Norman was married to Carole Brooks in 1959 and they had two children. Norman and Carole recently celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary. Norman worked at Sprague Electric Company in North Adams, MA until moving to Longmeadow, MA in 1968. He then worked for Steiger's Department Store as a clothing buyer. He moved to Sarasota, FL in 1989 and worked in retail until retiring in 2001. Norman enjoyed traveling, cooking and the finer things in life. He was a wonderful husband, father and friend who had a great sense of humor. He had the biggest heart and would do anything for anyone he loved. Norman is survived by his loving wife Carole, his son Scott and his wife Debra, his daughter Beth Lucas, his grandchildren Justin and Jillian, his brother Allan and his wife Darlene and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brother, Donald.
Published in Herald Tribune from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019
