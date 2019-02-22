Home

POWERED BY

Services
National Cremation
2525-B Tamiami Trail
Port Charlotte, FL 33952
(941) 624-5212
Resources
More Obituaries for Norman Hall
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Norman Hall


1933 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Norman Hall Obituary
Hall, Norman
Dec 26, 1933 - Feb 17, 2019
Norman Hall, 85, of Rotonda West, passed away after a sudden illness on February 17.
He was born to Perley Hall and Edna Seaver in Northfield, VT and graduated from Northfield High School. A veteran of the US Air Force, he spent most of his career working for IBM in New York and Vermont before retiring to live in Florida, where he worked part time at The Links at Rotonda Golf Course.
He is survived by his wife Arlene McLeod, his sons and their spouses and partners, Michael and Donna Hall, David Hall and Joseph Romano, Kevin and Liza Hall, Thomas and Cheryl Hall, Jonathan and Hal Blondell-Hall, his grandchildren Sean Hall and partner Susan Mahl, Cristy Hall, Samantha Hall, Alexis Hall and Lana Hall, and by his great-grandson Colby Cooper, as well as many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his first wife Jean Lahoud and by his daughter Andrea.
He will be remembered for his humor, honesty, and his prowess as a do-it-yourselfer. Friends are invited to make donations in his memory to Tidewell Hospice, 210 Wexford Blvd, Venice FL. 34292
Published in Herald Tribune from Feb. 22 to Feb. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now