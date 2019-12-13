|
Lewis, Norman
July 26, 1919 - December 9, 2019
Norman Lewis, renowned women's clothing retailer and generous volunteer, died peacefully on Monday, December 9, 2019, surrounded by his loving wife of nearly 70 years, Audrey, his son James, daughter Ellen, and his son and daughter-in-law, Peter and Johnna.
Born on July 26, 1919, Norman was born and raised in Chicago. His parents, Louis and Ethel Lewis, had founded the Wm. A. Lewis Clothing Company, whose slogan—"Where the models buy their clothes"—became a familiar tagline on radio commercials aired in Chicagoland for decades.
Norman enlisted in the U.S. Army during World War II and served as a supply sergeant and military police officer overseeing German prisoners of war in Battle Creek, Michigan.
After his parents passed away, he ran the company with his two older brothers, William ("Bill") and Milton ("Mickey"). Bill died prematurely at the age of 50 in 1962, and Mickey and Norman continued to manage the company until their retirement in the mid-1970s. As the co-owner of Wm. A. Lewis, Norman was known for his gracious service and effusive attention to his customers. His warmth and outgoing personality were legion.
An inveterate sports fan, Norman introduced his kids to all his beloved Chicago teams: the White Sox, Cubs, Bears, Bulls, and Blackhawks. He had great seats to all of them. In his later years, there was no game on TV—college or pro—that Norman wouldn't watch.
In retirement, Norman gave generously of his time as a volunteer for a number of non-profit organizations: the Executive Service Corps, retired business executives who assist young entrepreneurs and burgeoning non-profits; Alta Vista Elementary School, where Norman took enormous pleasure in reading to students and assisted in literacy education; and Mote Marine Aquarium, where he served as a docent.
He will be missed by his many friends at Club Longboat where he and Audrey have lived for 30 years and is survived by his wife, Audrey, his sons James and Peter, his daughter Ellen, five grandsons and three great-grandsons.
Norman was devoted to Audrey, whom he married on December 20, 1948, endlessly professing his love on a daily—oftentimes hourly—basis until the end of his life. Of his many accomplishments, his greatest achievement was his undying love for and devotion to Audrey.
In lieu of flowers, the Lewis family requests that you send donations to the Mote Marine Aquarium or the charitable organization of your choice. No memorial celebration is planned at this time. Friends may send condolences to the family at www.toalebrothers.com.
Published in Herald Tribune from Dec. 13 to Dec. 15, 2019