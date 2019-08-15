Home

Norman Neyedly


1931 - 2019
Norman Neyedly Obituary
Neyedly, Norman
May 22, 1931 - August 9, 2019
Norman John Neyedly, 88 passed away at the Sarasota Memorial Hospital on Friday, August 9th, 2019. The son of John and Annie Neyedly, youngest brother to Arch and Frank. He was born and raised in Beausejour, Manitoba Canada, and made his home in Toronto, Ontario as a young man before eventually immigrating to Florida.
Having a keen mind, Norm enjoyed precision in things and found his calling to work as an estimator in several construction companies. Norm's sports interests included golf, curling and fishing. He was gifted artistically and played the clarinet, saxophone, trumpet, ukulele and harmonica, and beautifully recreated paintings by Picasso and Van Gogh. Later in life he took great joy in playing poker with his friends.
Norm's beloved third wife, Betty Jean Van Langen had pre-deceased him by less than 1 year. He and his first wife, Barbara Parker had three children; Guy, Ivy and Elizabeth Neyedly. With his second wife Grace Kolody, they had one child; Janet Neyedly. He is survived by his four children and four grandchildren; Christopher Godon and Nathan, Nicole and Jacob Neyedly.
There will be a memorial held in Toronto, Canada on September 1st, 2019.
Published in Herald Tribune from Aug. 15 to Aug. 18, 2019
