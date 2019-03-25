|
|
|
Basham, Norman Richard
Nov. 8, 1935 - Mar. 22, 2019
Norman Richard Basham, 83, of Sarasota, FL, formerly of Wayne, MI, died on Mar. 22, 2019. Visitation will be held from 5 PM to 7 PM on Tue. Mar. 26, 2019, at Robert Toale & Sons Funeral Home at Palms Memorial Park, 170 Honore Ave., Sarasota, FL 34232. Services will be held at 9:30 AM on Wed. Mar. 27, 2019 at Incarnation Catholic Church, 2901 Bee Ridge Rd., Sarasota, FL 34239. Graveside service with Military Honors will follow at 1:30 PM at Sarasota National Cemetery.
Published in Herald Tribune from Mar. 25 to Mar. 26, 2019
