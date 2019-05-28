|
|
Taylor, Norman "Berry"
May 21, 1959 - May 20, 2019
Berry Taylor of Venice passed away Monday May 20, one day before his 60th birthday. His passing occurred while vacationing in Seattle, Washington.
Berry was born and grew up in Winter Haven, Florida. He held the distinction of being a fifth generation Floridian, through his father's side of the Family.
Berry obtained his love of business, growing up with The Berry Companies, founded by his grandfather. He learned hard work, to work with your family, and the drive to succeed. After high school he moved to LaBelle, Florida to work in his grandfather's juice operations. Leaving the Company, he moved to Gainesville, attending and receiving a degree from Sante Fe College. His next venture was joining with his brothers to run a video business, which had him traveling all over the Southeastern USA. In 1990, the Taylor Family moved from Winter Haven to Venice, to run Taylor Ranch, Inc. Subsequent to the sale of the Ranch, Berry changed directions and started building homes. He and his brothers developed Venetia. Berry owned Venetian Homes and Venetian Pools. He built over 400 homes and commercial buildings, and was extremely proud of the Parade of Homes awards he won.
In 2009, he went to work for Triple Diamond Plastics, LLC, Liberty Center, Ohio. Berry's wife Kristine, children Berry Jr. and Megan, and his brother-in-law, Michael Wheeler subsequently joined him in the business. He was CEO at the time of his death.
During his time in Venice, Berry was active with the Chamber of Commerce, Venice Vikings Football, Ducks Unlimited, Venice Yacht Club, and The Boys and Girls Club.
He is survived by his wife Kristine, his mother Ruth Ellen Berry Weems, his three children, Berry Taylor, Jr. (Erin), Megan Taylor, and Jordan Cox, his brothers Thomas H. Taylor, Jr. (Tiffany) and J. David Taylor (Elizabeth) and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his father Thomas H. Taylor, Sr. His grandson Brooks Taylor, was his delight, and he was looking forward to the adventures they would have as Brooks grew. He enjoyed his three bonus grandchildren, Alexis, Carson, Severin. Berry will be missed by all who knew him. He had a well-developed sense of humor and wit, which he used often. He was always ready to help anyone who needed it. He grew up on the water, and that started his lifelong love for boating, and everything water related.
Friends and family are invited to join the celebration of life at the Venice Yacht Club Tiki Bar, Friday May 31, 2019 from 3:00 – 5:00 P.M.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Venice Yacht Club Charitable Foundation, or All Faiths Food Bank, Sarasota, Florida.
Published in Herald Tribune from May 28 to May 30, 2019