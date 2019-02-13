|
Fecteau, O. WM. "Bill"
Dec 10, 1929 - Feb 7, 2019
Bill, 89, passed away on February 7th in Sarasota, FL. Formally of Buffalo, NY, he was the son of Odilon and Gertrude (ne Lahr) Fecteau, and loving brother of the late June (Jack) Roth. Bill is survived by his loving and devoted wife of over 57 years, Betty (ne Kettles), and children Richard (Gail) Pisa, Kathryn (Theodore) Wolff, and Marla (James) Reid, along with three loving grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews, and many friends. A graveside service will be held on Friday, March 22nd at Sarasota National Cemetery at 2:00pm. All are welcome. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested memorials be made to Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church, Sarasota, or Tidewell Hospice House Sarasota in honor of Bill. He will be deeply missed by all that knew him and loved him. Online condolences and additional information can be found at www.toalebrothers.com.
Published in Herald Tribune from Feb. 13 to Feb. 17, 2019