|
|
Erickson, Odean C. "Gunn"
August 27, 1926 - January 1, 2020
Odean (Gunn) C. Erickson, beloved husband of Catherine (Cappy) M. Erickson, died on January 1, 2020. Gunn was born in Minneapolis on August 27, 1926 to Odin & Mabel Erickson. His family moved to Rochester, MN when he was just a few years old. He grew up and resided in Rochester until retirement. Gunn was a 1944 graduate of Rochester High School. He met his wife of 71 years, Cappy, when they were both 15. Gunn joined the U.S. Navy shortly after his high school graduation. He was completing his flight training program when WWII ended. Upon completing his military service, he entered the University of MN business school and graduated with a B.A. in accounting. He married Cappy shortly after graduation in 1948. He then earned his CPA certificate while working in partnership with his father for three years in their Rochester public accounting firm. Gunn then joined the Accounting Section at the Mayo Clinic in 1952, where he worked for 34 years and retired as the Controller of the Mayo Foundation in 1986. Gunn & Cappy were long time members of the Unitarian Universalist church in Rochester. After retirement, Gunn & Cappy moved to Venice, Florida spending 20 active years engaged in that community. They joined the UU church in Venice and made many close friends over that time period. They moved back to the Twin Cities in 2006 to be close to their five sons and their families.
Gunn was a strong believer in volunteer service. He gave regular time throughout his working career and well into retirement to such organizations as the Rochester Area Chamber of Commerce, United Way, the Boy Scouts, and the UU church. Gunn's interests and passions included fishing, golf, photography, computers and reading. He approached life in a thoughtful and fully engaged manner and was a devoted husband and father.
Gunn was preceded in death by his beloved wife and by his brother, Eric Erickson. He is survived by his two sisters Maryann (Erickson) Hovan - Sun City, AZ & Judy (Erickson) Peterson - Middleburg, FL; his sons Peter (Jan), Gunnar (Susan), Chris (Nancy), Jason (Debbie) and Ford (Lisa); eight grandchildren – Thor, Kate, Jens, Eleanor, Shane, Jill, Kai and Cody; and five great grandchildren. A memorial service will be held at the Unitarian Universalist Church in White Bear Lake, 328 Maple Street, Mahtomedi, MN on May 31st - Visitation at 2pm, Memorial Service at 3pm with coffee and snacks to follow. Interment will be in Rochester, MN. The family would appreciate any memorials be directed toward your local United Way, Intrepid Hospice in Roseville, MN, or to your favorite nonprofit.
