Westside Funeral Home
204 7th St. W.
Palmetto, FL 34221
(941) 722-4960
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
St. Luke Primitive Baptist Church
540 12th St Dr West
Palmetto, FL
Service
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
10:00 AM
Mt. Raymond FGB Church
2410 4th Ave. East
Palmetto, FL
Ola Stevenson Obituary
Stevenson, Ola
Apr 24, 1943 - Aug 13, 2019
Ola Stevenson, 76, of Bradenton, FL, died on Aug 13, 2019. Visitation will be held from 5:00PM to 8:00PM on Friday, Aug 23, 2019, at St. Luke Primitive Baptist Church, 540 12th St Dr, West Palmetto, FL 34221. Services will be held at 10:00AM on Saturday, Aug 24, 2019 at Mt. Raymond FGB Church, 2410 4th Ave, E Palmetto, FL. Funeral arrangements by: Westside Funeral Home 204 7th St W Palmetto, FL.
Published in Herald Tribune from Aug. 21 to Aug. 22, 2019
