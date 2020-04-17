|
Nickerson, Olga
Dec 6, 1916 - Apr 15, 2020
Olga Furlan Nickerson, a decades-long resident of Sarasota, passed away in Venice on April 15th at the age of 103. Olga was born in Hungary and immigrated to the US at the age of eighteen. While attending night school for English she met and soon thereafter married her first husband, Lino Furlan, who had emigrated as a teenager from northern Italy. Olga and Lino had two children, Vivian Furlan Birkner of Sarasota and Leonard Furlan of Clifton NJ. Lino passed away in 1969 after thirty seven years of marriage. Olga later trained as a phlebotomist and EEG technician, greatly enjoying many years of work in a small NJ hospital, subsequently moving to Sarasota to join her daughter, Vivian, and her family.
Olga met and married Carl Nickerson, originally from Maine, in 1981, happily expanding her family by the addition of several step-children and step-grandchildren. Carl passed away in 2004 after eighteen years of marriage.
In addition to her daughter, Vivian, and her son, Leonard, Olga is survived by Vivian's husband, Herman, three grandchildren, Marc Birkner, Melissa Lemieux (Paul), Pamela Cohen (Jeffrey), three great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild, five step-children, twelve step-grandchildren and eight step-great-grandchildren.
Olga had an infectious appreciation for the natural beauty around her, the star-lit panorama of the night sky, the scent of a flower, the warmth of sunshine on her smiling face. But Olga will be most remembered for a life permeated by love for those fortunate enough to have known her. A supportive phone call or letter, a tender touch and of course, a welcome meal, were always there when needed. She loved her life and the people in it.
A small private Memorial Service took place on April 17th with plans for a Celebration of Life Service at a later date. Please visit her online guest book at www.palmsmemorial.com.
The family is being served by Robert Toale & Sons Funeral Home at Palms Memorial Park, 170 Honore Ave., Sarasota, FL., 34232.
Published in Herald Tribune from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2020