Scancarella, Olive Santa
Oct 4, 1918 - Feb 6, 2019
On the morning of February 6, 2019, Olive Santa Scancarella graduated into our heavenly father's kingdom, joining her parents Fannie and Vincent Scancarella and her brother Giovanni Scancarella. She was born in Rochester, NY on October 4,1918. Olive worked for the Foreign Services, serving countries all over the world. After 33 years of service, she decided to retire. Shortly after retirement, she was asked to volunteer in the Peace Corp where she taught at an all-girls school in Jamaica for 5 years. When her journey had finished with the Peace Corp, she decided to settle in Lake Worth, Florida. Shortly after she moved to Sarasota, Olive was involved with the Sarasota Ballet, Sarasota Opera, Sarasota symphony, SILL and the French Club. Olive displayed love to all she met and enjoyed bringing people together. She was a constant reminder of God's love and peace. Olive will be sorely missed by everyone who knew her. She is survived by (as she would say) her "four cherubs", Todd W. Velotta, Olivia R. Velotta, Cecelia A. Velotta, Tiffany M. Velotta and their parents Margi E. and Harry E. Velotta. The funeral mass will be held on February 23, 2019 10:00 AM at St. Martha Catholic Church. Condolences may be made at www.toalebrothers.com.
Published in Herald Tribune from Feb. 15 to Feb. 17, 2019