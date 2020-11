Or Copy this URL to Share

Presha-Washington, Ollie V.

Jul 6,1942 - Nov 13, 2020

Ollie V. Presha-Washington, (78), of Palmetto, Florida , died on Nov 13, 2020. Services will be held at 1:00pm Sat,November 28th at Bible Baptist church.Internment Mansion Memorial Park.Visition will be on Friday November 27th 6-8pm at Melody Of Praise Worship Center.. Funeral arrangements by: Chandlers Funeral Home, Sarasota FL.



