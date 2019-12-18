|
|
Gionfriddo, Orlando S. (LEN)
Jan 1, 1934 - Dec 10, 2019
Len was born in Hartford, CT. on January 1, 1934. He graduated from Wethersfield High School and received his BA from the University of Miami. Len was married to Kaye Hammerich on June 13, 1959. They were married 60 years. Len worked at Sarasota Memorial Hospital as a director of Public Relations for 10 years. Later, he and his wife opened The Collector's Wall Fine Art Gallery, which they ran for 40 years. Len belonged to Sertoma Club of Sarasota, and served as the president from 1971-1972. He was also awarded 'Sertoman of the Year'. Len is survived by his wife Kaye, five children-Laura Prestia, Sherryl Mullins (Mike), Lisa Brothers (Tom), Julie Fortune (Rick) and Gregg Gionfriddo (Christie). He is also survived by one brother, Anthony, who lives in East Hartford, CT. He has seven grandchildren-Michael, Cavin, Tayler, Alise, Hunter, Carina and Kaley, two great-grandchildren-Cyrus, Abigail, and many nieces and nephews. Len was preceded in death by six brothers and two sisters.
A memorial service will be held at Church of the Incarnation, 2901 Bee Ridge Rd, Sarasota on Thursday, January 2, 2020 at 9:30am. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Sertoma Kids, Inc., PO Box 25412, Sarasota, Fl 34277.
Published in Herald Tribune from Dec. 18 to Dec. 22, 2019