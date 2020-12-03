Savage, Ortrud
Nov 07, 1939 - Nov 30, 2020
Ortrud T. Savage, a resident of Sarasota, Florida, formerly of Manitowoc, Wis., passed away peacefully in De Pere, Wis., on Nov. 30, 2020 after a 3 ½ year battle with stage 4 lung cancer.
Ortrud is survived by her loving husband of 43 years, John C. Savage, her daughter Barbara M. Bubnes, son-in-law Gary and their daughter Trudi Anne (Ortrud's special Angel); John's 3 children, John Savage, Ann Chaskalson, Peter Savage and their daughters, Grace Savage, Natalee Doenig and Rachel Savage respectively. She is further survived by her nephew Joseph (Suzanne) Savage and their daughters, Danielle (Alex) Geiger and Megan Savage; Susan Giesen and her children Abby Rose and Ryan.
Also surviving in Germany is a brother, Jurgen (Marliese ) Richter; sisters, Gudrun (Hans) Muedlein and Solveig (Egon) Mayer.
Ortrud's parents, Ludwig and Theresia, brother Rainer Richter and brother-in-law Thomas Savage have predeceased her.
Ortrud Theresia Anna Savage (Richter) was born in Berlin, Germany on Nov. 7, 1939. She attended the Immenhausen Grade School and the Real Gymnasium for Girls in Kassel, Germany, graduating in 1957. Ortrud was a certified AGFA Laboratory Technician in Germany. She came to the United States in 1962 and became a citizen in 1967. She obtained her cosmetology license and was employed by Rae Ann Beauty Salon in Manitowoc for over twenty years. Ortrud was also a licensed Day Care Teacher, and she gave ample of her time to Holy Family Memorial Hospital as a volunteer. She was a member of the St. Francis of Assisi Congregation in Manitowoc and the Mary Queen of Martyrs Congregation in Sarasota, Florida, and the Crozier Society of the Green Bay Diocese.
Ortrud enjoyed more than anything else being a grandma to Trudi Anne, doing things with her and Ortrud's daughter Barbara. In addition, Ortrud was an avid reader, enjoyed crafts, sewing, art collecting and decorating her homes in Manitowoc and Florida.
Ortrud will be laid to rest at Calvary Cemetery and Chapel Mausoleum in Manitowoc, Wis., following a family memorial service. To express an online condolence, please visit www.ryanfh.com
.
The family wishes to express its deep appreciation for the excellent care provided by Unity Hospice of De Pere, Wis. In lieu of flowers, a donation to Unity Hospice would be greatly appreciated. Ryan Funeral Home, 305 N 10th Street, De Pere, WI 54115 is assisting the family.