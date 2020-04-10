Home

POWERED BY

Services
Neptune Society - Fort Myers
6360 Presidential Ct Suite 1
Ft. Myers, FL 33919
(239) 334-4594
Resources
More Obituaries for Ortrun Gauthier
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ortrun Gauthier


1936 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ortrun Gauthier Obituary
Gauthier, Ortrun
Oct 8, 1936 - Mar 27, 2020
Ortrun Gauthier died on March 27, 2020 at her home in Sarasota, after a courageous three month battle with cancer. Ortrun was born on October 8, 1936 in Hannover, Germany.
She is survived by a son, Marcel Gauthier currently of Shanghai, China, a daughter, Kirsten Gauthier Newbury, of Glenwood Springs, Colorado, two granddaughters, Sophie and Colette Gauthier, her ex-husband, George Gauthier of Garrettsville Ohio, and her companion of the last 20 years, Maryjane Ellison of Sarasota. She will be sorely missed. There will be no service.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Sarasota Humane Society.
For more information about Ortrun's life, or to leave an online condolence, please go to: WWW.neptunesociety.com/location/fort-myers-cremation. Scroll half-way down on main page. On right side, click on "See More". Enter Ortrun Gauthier and select FL.
Published in Herald Tribune from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ortrun's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -