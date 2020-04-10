|
Gauthier, Ortrun
Oct 8, 1936 - Mar 27, 2020
Ortrun Gauthier died on March 27, 2020 at her home in Sarasota, after a courageous three month battle with cancer. Ortrun was born on October 8, 1936 in Hannover, Germany.
She is survived by a son, Marcel Gauthier currently of Shanghai, China, a daughter, Kirsten Gauthier Newbury, of Glenwood Springs, Colorado, two granddaughters, Sophie and Colette Gauthier, her ex-husband, George Gauthier of Garrettsville Ohio, and her companion of the last 20 years, Maryjane Ellison of Sarasota. She will be sorely missed. There will be no service.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Sarasota Humane Society.
For more information about Ortrun's life, or to leave an online condolence, please go to: WWW.neptunesociety.com/location/fort-myers-cremation. Scroll half-way down on main page. On right side, click on "See More". Enter Ortrun Gauthier and select FL.
Published in Herald Tribune from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2020