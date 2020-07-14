ARNAY, OSCAR P.

Mar 13, 1928 - Jul 13, 2020

Of natural causes, in NJ. Husband of Barbara Jean Kessler (d.2008). After graduating from Colgate University, Oscar served in the US Army before starting his career in industrial marketing, settling in Livingston, NJ. An ardent tennis player into his 80s, he also served as editor of various local publications and treasurer of home owners' associations. A Sarasota resident since the 1980s, first on Lido Key, then at Lakehouse West. He is survived by sons David A. Arnay (CA) and James D. Arnay (NJ), and five grandchildren. Memorial will be private.



