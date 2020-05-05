Oscar R. Parsons
1922 - 2020
Parsons, Oscar R.
Oct 25, 1922 - May 3, 2020
Oscar R. Parsons, Sarasota, Florida, passed from this life on May 3, 2020 with wife Teresa by his side. He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Virginia Parsons.
Oscar was born in Wallins Creek, Kentucky on Oct. 25, 1922.
He is survived by his wife, Teresa Silvestro Parsons and his sister, Sybil Parsons, Barbourville Kentucky, his son Rodney J Parsons (Rosemary) Sarasota, Florida, and his daughter, Myra Lynn Hensley (William) of Servierville, Tennessee. He is also survived by his step-daughter, Vanessa Courtright (Aaron), grandchildren Candace Higgins (Jim) Nashville, Tennessee, Toska Strong (Richard), Sarasota, Florida, William Hensley, Bradenton, Florida, Caleb Courtright, New Jersey and Grady Courtright, New Jersey, and great grandchildren, William Higgins, Nashville, Tennessee, Mallie Marie Higgins, Nashville Tennessee and R. Clay Parsons, Lexington Kentucky.
He was preceded in death by his wives, Mallie Marie Parsons and Rose Malerba Parsons, his brothers, John Mark and George Parsons and his sister Elaine Beard. He is also preceded in death by his grandson Rodney D. Parsons.
Oscar was a World War II Veteran in the Medical Corps. He owned and Operated Knox Motor Company, Barbourville, Kentucky, and he chartered and served as President of American Fidelity Bank & Trust, Barbourville and Corbin, Kentucky. He also owned and operated The Lighting Gallery of Sarasota, he owned and operated Southeastern Stone Quarry, Ewing Virginia, and he also owned and operated Harbour Square, Longboat Key and Sarasota Bradenton International Convention Center.
A private service will be held on Wednesday, May 6th, with burial following.
Toale Brothers Funeral Home, Colonial Chapel is caring for arrangements. There will be a Memorial Service at a later date. To send condolences please visit www.toalebrothers.com.




Published in Herald Tribune from May 5 to May 6, 2020.
