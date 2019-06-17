Home

Roberson Funeral Home & Crematory
2151 Tamiami Trail
Port Charlotte, FL 33948
941-629-3141
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Service
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Oswald W. Henry


1945 - 2019 Obituary Flowers
Oswald W. Henry Obituary
Henry, Oswald W.
Jun 4, 1945 - Jun 15, 2019
Oswald W. Henry, 45, of Port Charlotte, Florida, New York, died on Jun 15, 2019. Visitation will be held from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM on Jun 28, 2019, at Roberson Funeral Home chapel, 2151 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte, FL 33948. Services will be held at 11:00 AM on Jun 28, 2019 at Roberson Funeral Home Port Charlotte Chapel, Funeral arrangements by: Arrangements by Roberson Funeral Home Port Charlotte Chapel.
Published in Herald Tribune from June 17 to June 19, 2019
