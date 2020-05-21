Harney, Owen J. "Mike"
Oct. 13, 1943 - Mar 26, 2020
Mike Harney waged a courageous battle with unannounced heart disease that began in September and ended on March 26, 2020. He was unwavering in his fight to overcome this challenge and remain with those he loved.
Mike, longtime business owner of Carpet Corner South in Sarasota enjoyed decades long business relationships that evolved into friendships that are treasured to this day. He was as proud of seeing Carpet Corner through the challenging times as he was of the good times and remained interested and engaged in the business these last months.
He was born in Champaign Urbana, Illinois, to Mildred (Stanley) and Owen J. Harney but grew up in New Mexico and California. Mike and his sister Pat shared cherished memories of their childhood in New Mexico with the pristine desert as their playground. Pat remembers their never ending quest to search for wild horses in the desert. One of Mike's favorite memories is of an old Navajo man who raised his hand in greeting and called out "Ya ta hey hosteen" (good morning friend) from his buckboard each day. This to a little guy in a cowboy hat with his cap gun on the ready.
When he moved to Santa Monica, the trade-off for the desert was the Pacific and surfing became a passion. Mike attended University High and later UCLA and University of the Pacific in Stockton, His youth was only slightly ;misspent - - just enough to forge lifelong friendships and great stories that are told over and over each time getting a little better in the retelling.
He was proud to have served our country. On completion of his service in the Army, he moved to Tampa where he resumed his young-single-guy status with a group of friends who had each other's backs and yes - - there were many more stories. A job opportunity was what brought Mike to Sarasota where he met his wife Laura - - and Mike was loved completely and beyond measure. They were married for 35 years.
He was honored to be named godparent to Christian Brown, Lauren Brown, Trey Goodnight, Chris Goodnight, Stephanie Hutton and Jackie Shahinian. They each hold a very special place in his heart and he in theirs.
He is predeceased by his parents, his sister Mary and nephew Vincent.
He is survived and loved by his wife Laura and a small but close family: His sister Pat, his aunt Colleen and cousins Mindy and Becky, sister-in-law Joan (Keith), mother-in-law Jane, his niece Katie (Mark), nephews Austin (Jessica), Keight (Ana), Ryan and Samuel, as well as extended family Buzz, Diane, Brian, Chia and Allison.
We are forever grateful for the family and steadfast friends that sustained Mike and Laura through this time. Love and appreciation to Ken Edwards who through great effort and dedication made it possible for Mike and Laura to be with each other almost every moment these last months.
A service at Our Lady of Mount Carmel will be announced at a later date.
I am my beloved's and my beloved is mine.
To share a memory of Mike or to send a condolence to the family visit www.farleyfuneralhome.com.
