Gray, Sr., Ozanda W.

Feb 11, 1950 - May 6, 2020

Ozanda W. Gray, Sr., 70, of Bradenton, Florida, died on May 6, 2020. Services will be held at PRIVATE. Viewing: 5 - 8 PM on Friday, May 15, 2020 at Abundant Favor Mortuary 916 13th St W, Bradenton. Funeral arrangements by: Abundant Favor Mortuary 916 13th St W, Bradenton. 941-747-2700.



