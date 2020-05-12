Ozanda W. Gray
1950 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Ozanda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gray, Sr., Ozanda W.
Feb 11, 1950 - May 6, 2020
Ozanda W. Gray, Sr., 70, of Bradenton, Florida, died on May 6, 2020. Services will be held at PRIVATE. Viewing: 5 - 8 PM on Friday, May 15, 2020 at Abundant Favor Mortuary 916 13th St W, Bradenton. Funeral arrangements by: Abundant Favor Mortuary 916 13th St W, Bradenton. 941-747-2700.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Herald Tribune from May 12 to May 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
15
Viewing
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Abundant Favor Mortuary
Send Flowers
Service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Abundant Favor Mortuary
916 13th St. W.
Bradenton, FL 34025
941-747-2700
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved