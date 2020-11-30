McKahan, Pamela K.Feb 12, 1958 - Nov 21, 2020Pamela K. McKahan of Sarasota, FL passed away on Nov. 21, 2020. She was born in Kershaw, S.C. on Feb. 12, 1958, to Bobby Taylor & Doris Taylor Smith.She spent much of her life as an office manager, mother, grandmother, and the last 19 years as a loving wife to her beloved husband Eugene McKahan.Pam loved the outdoors, camping, music, interior design, and the sailor circus! Her laugh was one of a kind.She is survived by her husband Eugene, son Jesse Turner (Rachel), stepson Harley McKahan, grandchildren Arabella, Sadie, Nevaeh, Rea Rea, Harley, mother Doris, brother Roger Taylor (Karen), sister Audrea Robinson, and many others- aunt, niece, nephews, and friends! She is preceded in death by her father Bobby, stepfather Ed Smith and son Ryan Williams.She will forever be loved for 'Infinity'. Rest In Peace.If loved ones wish, in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Tidewell Hospice or Cancer Research Center.